Muneeb Butt gives rare insights of daughter Amal's popularity in social circle Zainab Nasir | October 28, 2021

Muneeb Butt gives rare insights of daughter Amal's popularity in social circle

Actor Muneeb Butt talked about the fandom of his daughter Amal Muneeb as he sat down for an interview.



Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are doting parents to their child and often share glimpses of their daughter on social media.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the Halla Gulla actor said, “Amal is loved by many people and it makes me very happy that Amal gets many prayers. Many big names came to my house to meet Amal, they called me and said that we want to meet your daughter. Politicians and people belonging to forces also came, many people came to meet Amal. She has many fans, literally.”

“It’s not the camera's eye, what happens is, if we are going on any event and Amal is with us, then people get attentive towards her because she is so cute.”

Muneeb could not stop gushing over his daughter as he uttered sweet words for her.