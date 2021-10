Ghana Ali voices her take on wedlock with married man: ‘He is amazing’ Zainab Nasir | October 28, 2021 Share

Actress Ghana Ali shared her opinion on marrying an already married man as she sat for chat with a publication.

Ghana tied the knot with Umair Gulzar and is expecting her first child.

In an Instagram Q&A session, the Sangdil actress responded to various questions.

A fan asked, "Why did you marry a married man?"

To this, Ghana reacted and said, “Because it was my destiny, and I do not regret it, he is an amazing human being.”

Ghana Ali seemed to be very happy with her husband.