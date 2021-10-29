Yasir Hussain urges Pakistani men to respect air hostesses Sakina Mehdi | October 29, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor, Yasir Hussain took to Instagram and raised his voice against the mistreatment of flight attendants by “Pakistanis, especially men”.

The screenwriter highlighted the issue often faced by air hostesses due to their profession, he wrote, “Today during my flight I noticed that the passengers, and especially male passengers, think that flight attendants who serve us food and pick up our dirty dishes are their servants.”





Hussain added, “This is not the case at all. Learn to talk with politeness. For God’s sake, please learn to respect different professions."