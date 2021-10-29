Video: Atif Aslam’s son grooving on music is winning the internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 29, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistani singer and musician Atif Aslam has won over hearts of his millions of fans around the world with his soulful voice and hit songs.

The iconic singer, who has delivered many energetic live performances in his career, has recently shared a glimpse of one of his cutest listener, grooving on his music.

Recently, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer took to his Instagram account to share an adorable video of his youngest son with his fans and followers. In the shared video, his youngest boy is seen shaking his leg on his father’s tunes.





In the video, Atif, who is the proud father of two boys, whom he shares with wife Sara Bharwan, can be seen playing guitar, while his youngest son was enjoying and dancing. The video left internet into meltdown as fans were gushing over this father-son duo’s adorable performance.

On the professional front, the Ajnabi crooner, joined by Faris Shafi and Talal Qureshi, has released an empowering new anthem for all the cricket lovers amid T20 World Cup.

Song Cricket Khidaiye showcases Atif's mind blowing rapping skills alongside Faris. The track also marks Faris and Talal debut performance for Coke Studio.