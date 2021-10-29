Shilpa Shetty urges fans to live in present moment ‘earnestly’ Zainab Nasir | October 29, 2021 Share

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to live in present moment ‘earnestly’

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared words of wisdom to school fans on social media.



Shilpa often shares famous quotes to increase motivation and spread awareness on important topics.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa posted a quote by Thomas Szasz on embracing the fact that one’s decisions can prove to be wrong at times.

The post stated, “A child becomes an adult when he realizes that he has a right not only to be right but also to be wrong. We get to be wrong sometimes. Sure, there may well be consequences to being wrong. We may look stupid or incompetent. We may need to atone for something we’ve said or done. But being wrong is an inescapable aspect of being human. I don’t want to be wrong, but I understand that it’s okay if I am sometimes. Nothing requires that I be right all the time. If I were, I would be one very extraordinary person - or a very deluded one.”

“The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.”