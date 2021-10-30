Pakistani stars honored at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 30, 2021 Share

Prominent Pakistani and Indian showbiz stars were spotted at the star-studded ceremony of Filmfare Middle East awards, held in Dubai on Thursday, October 28.

The glittering ceremony celebrated and honored all Indo-Pak and Middle-Eastern high achievers from 2020 and recognized their contribution towards their local film industry.

Pakistani actors including Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Faysal Qureshi, Mahira Khan, Aijaz Aslam, Ayesha Omar and Javed Sheikh attended the glamorous event.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nora Fatehi and Rakhi Sawant were amongst a few Indian celebrities spotted for the night.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar famed real-life couple, Sajal and Ahad also took home one trophy each as Ahad was recognized as the Best Actor of New Generation and the Mom actress was awarded Outstanding Performance of the Year.





The Raees starlet and Parey Hut Love actor received awards for Superstar of Pakistani Cinema and Best Debutante Filmmaker (Pakistan) respectively. Khan also accepted an award on behalf of Humayun Saeed and emphasized in her speech that art transcends borders.









Maya Ali was awarded in the category of a Rising Star. Take a look at the glimpses from the star-studded event.















