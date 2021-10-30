Esha Gupta on facing casting couch: ‘they won’t do it to the industry kids’ Sakina Mehdi | October 30, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress, Esha Gupta sat down for an interview with Bollywood Bubble and revealed that she has lost out on roles for refusing to sleep with filmmakers.

The 35-year-old shared, “Yeah, two people, They’ve done that to me. One of them, well I did the film still. Because it was a little sly move. I think they also expected an outdoor shoot, we’ll just be really nice to her, things may change then. But I am also really smart, I said I am not going to sleep alone. I said ‘Oh I am scared, I won’t sleep’. But, it’s not the ghosts that you are scared of, it’s the person. Because you never know when they…You also dont want to be disrespectful.”

The Jannat 2 actor continued, “But the problem is also they only do it to us, they won’t do it to the industry kids because there their parents will come and kill you. But to us, they would do thinking she wants work. So eventually I saw a very dirty side of the person I worked with because they became very vindictive when they realised that ‘shit she is not going to do anything’. Because that is the only film where my mother also went with me.”

Gupta recalled her second casting couch experience, she stated, “Then there was where halfway through the film, the co-producer told the maker of the film, ‘I dont want her in the movie. Why is she there?’ This is after 4-5 days of starting the shoot. He said, ‘No she is my Heroine.’ The maker came to me and asked ‘Did this happen with this guy?’ and I looked at him and laughed saying yes sir.”

The actor added, “There are also people who dont give me work because they say, ‘She is not going to do anything, what’s the point?’ But you realise that you make your own way.”