Veena Malik clears the air on her viral tweets Zainab Nasir | October 31, 2021

Veena Malik revealed that her tweets are mostly penned by her team not her but they represent her own views.



Mostly, the actress is known for sharing her thoughts on entertainment, politics and various controversies.

During a chat with Waseem Badami, in confrontation about her tweets, the Hum Sub Umeed Se Hain star said, “What happens on Twitter should stay on Twitter, not be brought to Waseem Badami’s show. Also I feel that everyone has their own point of view.”

“They’ve been doing that since a while now. But I feel I’m still being kind with my choice of words, the reality is much bitter.”



She added, “The point of views are always mine but the words mostly aren’t. A lot of my views are formed after reading people’s views on Twitter. I take it from the people. But my tweets are always original and some may be shared by me, while others are penned by my team.”

Netizens slammed Veena Malik for her cancerous tweets on social media.



