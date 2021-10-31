Ushna Shah receives backlash on her bold dressing for Halloween Zainab Nasir | October 31, 2021 Share

Ushna Shah receives backlash on her bold dressing for Halloween

Actress Ushna Shah’s latest Halloween look sparked intense criticism from the netizens.



Ushna Shah took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures from her Halloween look.

In the pictures, the Bashar Momin star donned a heavily embroidered sleeveless gown and captioned it saying, “Happy Birthday, Mr. President And Happy Halloween!”





The audience reacted to Ushna’s pictures and penned in various comments.

One wrote, “Poor copy of Marilyn Monrore.”

Another wrote, "You look like a chinese made Lady Gaga."

Ushna's hair were short and grey just liked the famed Hollywood singer Lady Gaga.