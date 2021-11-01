Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan starrer film 'Khel Khel Mein' teaser out now! Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 01, 2021 Share

The teaser of the much-awaited Pakistani film Khel Khel Mein has been released on Saturday. The film is slated to release on November 19 this year.

The upcoming movie, starring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan in lead roles, will be the first ever Pakistani film to be released in theatres after COVID-19.

Releasing the teaser, the Khel Khel Mein director Nabeel Qureshi revealed that the film is a historic drama. Its story revolves around a bunch of youngsters, who represent their narratives on major historical events.





In the teaser, the Mom actress also gives a reference to a 50-year-old tragedy, hinting fans at the separation of East Pakistan.

Watch the teaser here.








