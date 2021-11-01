Ahmed Ali Butt thanks late father for teaching him value of emotions Zainab Nasir | November 01, 2021 Share

Star Ahmed Ali Butt paid a loving tribute to his late father Haroon Rasheed Butt by expressing gratitude for his upbringing.



The Parey Hut Love star took to Instagram and posted a picture of his late father on his 10th death anniversary and penned an emotional note in his remembrance.





He wrote, "Men are generally not allowed to be emotional or sensitive in our society, because a man is supposed to hide his feelings."

Further adding Ahmed Ali Butt wrote, "You on the other hand taught us how to be sensitive and emotional towards our loved ones and I only understand your teaching now better as I take on the role of a father myself. Every lesson that I try to pass on, came from you. Thank you, Pappe, for letting us be men who can express our truth."

Butt’s father nurtured an environment of love and care for his children.