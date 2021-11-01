Zoya Nasir tears up while relating painful incident Zainab Nasir | November 01, 2021 Share

Zoya Nasir tears up while relating painful incident

Actress Zoya Nasir got candid about her mother’s abduction as she sat down for an interview.



Zoya’s mother is a politician who served as a member of the provincial assembly back in 2008 in Punjab.

In an interview with G Sarkar, Zoya said, “I am scared of motorway because my mother got kidnapped three times from the motorway. In fact, she was serving MPA when she got kidnapped thrice. Thieves used to put her in the car and then they used to drop her at a dreary area. Recently, I was coming back from my set, I had Tara Mehmood with me, she is playing my Mom. Our car was at Teen Dariya and it wasn’t locked. A man opened the door and asked us to give him all the valuable stuff that we had, it didn’t click in my mind that what he was saying. I thought that he will abduct me I ran out of the car, which is very stupid. That man didn’t have a gun and I started screaming and then he ran away.”

Zoya Nasir’s mother had been kidnapped multiple times from the motorway.