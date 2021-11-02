Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s daughter receives rape threats Zainab Nasir | November 02, 2021 Share

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 9-month-old adorable daughter, Vamika is facing terrible online threats as per reports.



The Delhi police received a notice from the Delhi commission for Women today to look into this matter.

For those unversed, the threats started circulating after India lost the recent T20 against Pakistan and this made the netizens angry.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and wrote, “DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. I am extremely disappointed on such a shameful act.”

The DCW has called it a matter of ‘deep concern’ and ‘ immediate attention’ should be given to the situation.

According to recent reports, it was claimed that some details of the accused have been collected.

The doting parents are immensely worried about the safety of their little one.