Inside designer HSY's star-studded 'Mast Mahol' birthday bash Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 02, 2021

One of the Pakistan’s fashion industry’s most-celebrated designer and renowned TV host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY, recently celebrated his birthday over the weekend in a star-studded bash.

The ace designer, who celebrated his 48th birthday, hosted an extravagant, desi couture birthday bash, which was called Sheroo’s Mast Mahol Birthday Bash.’ Some of the showbiz world’s biggest names like Resham, Mohib Mirza, Iffat Omar and Mehreen Syed attended the party.

The celebrations were held at HSY’s Lahore mansion. Take a look at the pictures from the party here.

The designer also thanked his friends and fellows for making his big day more special and memorable.







