Junaid Khan touches upon roles being limited Zainab Nasir | November 02, 2021 Share

Actor Junaid Khan opened up about his monotonous characters in various drama serials.



Junaid has been playing the same type of character role in almost every drama and fans now want to see him in a different light.

In an interview with Nauman Ijaz in G Sarkar, Junaid said, “In television, there was a time when stories used to be very different. Now stories are very limited and within the circle of the house. And even for females, the characters are very limited, mother, sister, or daughter”.

The Ishq Tamasha star had an open and honest conversation about his acting career.