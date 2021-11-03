Mawra Hocane gives tour of her elegant wardrobe: Watch Video Zainab Nasir | November 03, 2021 Share

Mawra Hocane shared glimpses into the most favourite part of her newly built Islamabad house.



Mawra lives in a lavish home in the capital city and does not hesitate showing off different corners of her house to fans.

The Sabaat actress took to Instagram and gave rare insights into her wardrobe.





For those unversed, the actress had transformed a small room of her house into a stunning wardrobe which was neatly sectioned in parts for storing bags, shoes and clothes.

Mawra has a lavish and branded collection of accessories and clothing which she stocks up.

Fans gushed over her wardrobe.

The actress is often seen posing in stunning style statements which showcases her love for fashion and shopping.