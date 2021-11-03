Sarwat Gilani weighs in on her fitness: ‘ I got good metabolism Zainab Nasir | November 03, 2021 Share

Actress Sarwat Gilani opened up on the reasons behind her fitness as she sat for a candid chat with a publication.



Despite being the mother of 2 kids, Sarwat Gilani still managed to maintain her physique and diet.

In an appearance at the show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, the Dil-e-Muztar actress said, “ I want to be healthy and active as Fahad likes to have a super fit wife.”

“ I used to consume milkshakes, eat parathas and eggs for breakfast but never gained weight.”

She signed off by saying, “I never had to struggle to maintain my weight, it is just that I got a good metabolism.”