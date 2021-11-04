‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan touches upon reason of drama's massive success Zainab Nasir | November 04, 2021 Share

Actor Feroze Khan opened up about the emotional association of the audience with drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat in a candid chat.



Feroze Khan was a victim of unrequited love in the drama.

In an interview with Something Haute, Feroze said, “In my opinion, the reason behind the association of audience with Khuda Aur Mohabbat was love, that’s what it is. It could be love for good or love for your own love, it could be for anything.”

Feroze concluded, “Love is the thing which can affect a person physically and emotionally too. It can change everything. Sometimes love can be a company for a person at some moment of their life. So I think love could be the reason behind audiences’ association with Khuda Aur Mohabbat.”