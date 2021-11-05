Mahira Khan does not call herself an activist: ‘It is a wholly different ballgame’ Zainab Nasir | November 05, 2021 Share

Mahira Khan does not call herself an activist: ‘It is a wholly different ballgame’

Mahira Khan shared her thoughts on activism as she sat down for a chat with a publication.



The star had been crowned the official brand ambassador for the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai expo 2020.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Humsafar actress said, “I’m amazed, I’m so proud. We were just talking about this — how I was appointed as the brand ambassador of the pavilion itself. I’m happy that the Ministry of Commerce has taken an initiative. It starts from taking the initiative.”

She shared, “We’re all in positions of power. So when the Ministry says we want to do this, go ahead and do this, we support you — that’s huge. We’ve got all these talented people on board who are being supported by the government back home and by the UAE government as well.”

“One image, one video that we post makes a difference because we have that kind of following. You realise that you have this reach where people are clicking on your profile and that’s how your message gets amplified.”

The superstar signed off by saying, “As far as activism goes, yes, I do speak out about things close to my heart. I stay silent about things which I feel I don’t know enough about. But ‘activists’ are those who are actively working every day for a cause. So I don’t call myself an activist. I do try to use my platform for different causes but ‘activism’ is a wholly different ballgame.”