Entertainment Zara Tareen all set to tie the knot with ‘Iron Man’ actor Faran Tahir By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 06, 2021

Pakistani TV actress Zara Tareen is all set to marry American-Pakistani actor Farhan Tahir. The soon-to-be-married couple surprised their fans with pictures from their mehndi posted on Instagram, indicating their wedding festivities have officially begun.

In a thread of snaps shared by bride’s younger sister, actress Hira Tareen, Zara was spotted all dolled up in her Mehndi outfit as she smiled ear to ear with her husband-to-be.

For the occasion, Zara, who has gained praise for her acting in 2020's Mushk and 2021 Dhoop Ki Dewar, kept her look simple. She opted for an embellished claret red lehenga, paired with green duppata.



The groom, on the other hand wore a boski Kameez Shalwar with a shawl.





Born in Los Angeles, California, Faran has acted in several Hollywood movies such as Star Trek (2009), Elysium (2013) and Escape Plan (2013). He was popularly known for his role in Marvel's Iron Man (2008) as the villainous Raza.