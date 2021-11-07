Entertainment Ertugrul star Cengiz Coşkun says he's overwhelmed with love from Pakistani fans By Zainab Nasir | November 07, 2021

Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut alp received immense love from Pakistanis on his recent visit.



Cengiz gained recognition after starring in the famed historic Turkish series Dirilis Ertugrul where he essayed the role of a brave soldier fighting in God’s in order to achieve the honour of martyrdom.

In a recent interview with Waseem Badami, Cengiz had shared the overwhelming response he got from the Pakistani public.





Video clips from their interaction went viral in an instant and fans could not stop gushing over the famed actor.

Turkish stars have been spending a magnificent time in Pakistan exploring around.

Fans came to see their favourite and clicked pictures with him.