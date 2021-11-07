Entertainment Saba Qamar reveals all her favourites in latest Q&A session: Read to know By Zainab Nasir | November 07, 2021

Saba Qamar responded to various questions in a recent Q&A session on IG.



Fans took to her stories and poured in several questions regarding her favourite actor, celebrity couple and favourite movies.

Replying to all the queries, the Digest Writer actress said, actor “Ryan Gosling who starred as a child star in The Mickey Mouse club on Disney channel.”

“My favourite celebrity couple is none other than Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai from Pakistan’s entertainment industry who tied the knot last year.”

‘In regards to favourite movies, I prefer Aina starring veteran actors Nadeem Baig and Shabnam.”