Pakistani celebrities grace the red carpet at PISA 2021

The second edition of the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) was held in Dubai on Friday night.
The star-studded event was attended by several A-list actors, designers, models, media personalities and social media influencers.
Pakistani showbiz star graced the red carpet with their stunning personalities and gorgeous fashion statements.
Actresses including Sana Javed, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and Sonya Hussyn dazzled on the red carpet in traditional attires, especially in saris.
Male celebrities such as Yasir Hussain, Feroze Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Umair Jaswal, Faysal Quraishi and others looked dapper in suits as they attended the show.
Photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media and have won the hearts of the fans.
Check out stunning photos of celebrities at the 2021 PISA below: