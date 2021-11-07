Entertainment Feroze Khan expresses his thoughts on success of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 07, 2021

Feroze Khan expresses his thoughts on success of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’

Leading Pakistani actor and model Feroze Khan, once again, won over the hearts of his millions of fans with is outstanding performance in Geo entertainment’s blockbuster hit drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

As the last episode of the show went on-air on Friday, leaving fans in tears for its tragic end, the Khaani star reflected on the conclusion of the serial

Feroze, who played the lead character Farhaad on the show, who was spotted on the PISA 2021 red carpet in Dubai on Friday night, and a video of him discussing the ending of Khuda Aur Mohabbat has gone viral.





“Some endings seem sad but they are happy for those who are living it and some pictures look happy but their reality is sad, so you know we got to take it as it comes,” he said.

The Ishqiya actor also responded to a question on love and relationships as shown in the hit serial, by saying, “Love, hate, compassion, togetherness, and everything else requires two people, not just one. So, if one is fortunate enough to obtain both, I believe it is enjoyable.”

“Love, in my opinion, is a frightening thing since it leads to devastation and not a happy ending,” concluded Feroze.