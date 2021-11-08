Entertainment Adnan Siddiqui pays emotional tribute to late legends: Watch By Zainab Nasir | November 08, 2021

Adnan Siddiqui admired the late legendary actors and icons of the industry in the form of a video snippet.



The actor went down memory lane and praised the talents and extraordinary performances of great artists.

Pakistan has been blessed with such incredible legends who are remembered till date.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Ye Dil Mera star shared a video dubbed with Nayyara Noor’s song Kabhi Hum Khoobsurat Thay and wrote, "I stepped my Sunday in nostalgia today, spending the whole afternoon watching old plays. My heart swelled with pride looking at our artists: each one a dynamite. I must say that Pakistani entertainment industry has produced some of the finest talents.”

“And then I found this gem on social media. With due respect to the poem, I think these artists will always remain khoobsurat because they immortalised their beauty through their work, their personalities and the influence they had on our awaam. They are legends and legends never die…”

Fans showered his post with love and words of appreciation for the late legends and were touched after seeing the video.