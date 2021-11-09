Entertainment Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate son Rayan’s 4th birthday in true Superman style By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 09, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate son Rayan’s 4th birthday in true Superman style

Pakistan showbiz industry’s power couple, superstar Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor celebrated the 4th birthday bash of their son Rayan over the weekend.

The star couple, along with their two children, daughter Hoorain, 6, and son Rayan, looked stunning as they all dressed up in shades of blue to mark their son's Superman themed party on Sunday.





The Chupke Chupke famed actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos from the joyous occasion. Ayeza first gave fans a glimpse into her son's extravagant superhero themed cake.





#RayanTaimoorturns4," captioned the Mehar Posh starlet alongside the photo. The family was spotted all-smiles in another frame. While the Ishq Hai actor had his arms wrapped around both daughter Hoorain and Ayeza, birthday boy Rayan stood in the middle.

"Family" Ayeza wrote in the caption alongside the photo with a heart emoticon.

In another still, the actress was seen hugging her kids in front of the superman themed backdrop. Little Hoorain was dressed in a yellow outfit while Rayan showed up as little Superman.





Here are some more pictures from the bash that made rounds on social media.



















