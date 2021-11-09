Entertainment In pictures: Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir officially tie the knot By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 09, 2021

In pictures: Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir officially tie the knot

Pakistani showbiz celebrities, Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir have officially said their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday, November 7.

The couple tied the knot in Lahore among family and friends. Sharing an update on her social media, Zara posted a stunning picture of herself with her groom on Instagram and captioned it as, "The most beautiful day of my life.”





Many renowned celebrities, such as Nausheen Shah, Irsa Ghazal, Ali Tahir and others, attended the star-studded wedding ceremony. The newlywed bride and groom were also spotted busting some dance moves along with the guests.









Zara's sister, actress Hira Tareen also took to Instagram and showered love on her sister.

The bride, who has acted in projects such as Mushk and Dhoop ki Deewar, opted for a red and golden, heavily embellished lehnga, paired with traditional gold jewellery.

Faran, who has acted in several blockbuster Hollywood movies such as Iron Man, had donned an all-black sherwani.

Many celebrities congratulated Zara on the marriage on her Instagram post as well.



