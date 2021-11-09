Entertainment Humaima Malick in critical condition: ‘Pray for me’ By Zainab Nasir | November 09, 2021

Humaima Malick in critical condition: ‘Pray for me’

Actress Humaima Malick is hospitalized and under critical care in the hospital as she announced the news on social media.



Humaima was in Istanbul with a ruptured appendix for 22 hours which became worse with time and was unaware about her condition.

Taking to Instagram, the Arth star penned a note about her current condition and asked for prayers, “Please pray for everyone around you and with you. Be kind to everyone around you, life is too short. God has given me a new life. Thank You for all those who have stood by me, my family who prayed for me. I request all my fans to pray for me.”





Humaima stressed on the power of 'nazar' and revealed that life is unpredictable.

Fans were concerned about Humaima’s health and flooded her comments section with good wishes and ‘ get well soon’ messages.