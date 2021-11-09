Bollywood Mira Rajput gets candid as she names her favorite Shahid Kapoor movie By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 09, 2021

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is among the most-loved celebrities on Instagram. The actor’s wife, who often shares fun and witty posts on her social media handle, recently got candid when she revealed her favourite movie of hubby Shahid.

Speaking with Curly Tales, Mira, 27, revealed that Chup Chup Ke is her favourite movie of Shahid Kapoor. "I think I've really begun to enjoy watching his old movies now,” she shared, adding, “One of his favourite movies of mine is Chup Chup Ke.”

“I don't know why he keeps hiding away from that but I love that movie,” she added.

The 2006-released Chup Chup Ke, helmed by Priyadarshan, starred Shahid alongside his longtime ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor-Khan.

Mira, also reflected on Kabir Singh star’s hit debut project, Ishq Vishk, “I think it's been what 20 years for Ishq Vishq. So I was 7. I was a kid in school.”

“I don't really remember where I was when Ishq Vishq [was] released. I remember categorically this 'chocolate boy' term being coined," added Rajput as she started laughing.

The mother of two also revealed that one of her best friend in school had a huge crush on Shahid. "When I told her this (marriage) is happening, she was like 'Oh My God'. She used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid.”

“Obviously, it didn't strike me because he was nowhere in my life at that time. But she was like, "Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school?" because we were college friends. And it was fun.”

“We still laugh about it. I just met her yesterday. She, her husband, me and Shahid we were all together. It was fun," she shared.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children. They welcomed a daughter, Misha in 2016, and a son, Zain in 2018.