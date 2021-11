Entertainment Bilal Abbas Khan weighs in on his future plans By Zainab Nasir | November 10, 2021









Actor Bilal Abbas Khan talked about his marriage plans in latest interaction.

Fans gushed over Bilal’s charisma and speculated that there might be someone in his life.

In an appearance at Har Lamha Purjosh, the Pyar Ke Sadqay star said, “Right now I have no such plans, there’s a lot of time in getting married. I haven’t even thought about getting married.”

For the unversed, Bilal Abbas Khan’s fellow- actors and industry friends also persuaded him to get married and start a new life.