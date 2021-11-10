Entertainment Sajal Aly touches upon her happy married life By Zainab Nasir | November 10, 2021

Actress Sajal Aly revealed how her life changed after her marriage as she sat down for a chat.



Sajal Aly tied the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir and was all praise for him.

In an interview with waseem Badami, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress said, “There are multiple changes a person feels in life after marriage. But if someone’s partner is supportive that matters a lot. Ahad is MashAllah so supportive and there's a lot of betterment in my life after marriage”.

Sajal is happy after her marriage with Ahad as he pushes her at her worst and supports her unconditionally.