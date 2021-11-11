Entertainment Celebrities across the globe congratulate Malala on tying the knot By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 11, 2021

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai took the internet by storm as she announced her marriage with Asser Malik in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The education activist also posted pictures from the nikkah ceremony, held in Birmingham, central England, calling it a "precious day in my life". She could be seen posing alongside her newlywed husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

Soon after she announced the news, celebrities including, actors, politicians, writers and singers from countries around the world have sent their heartfelt wishes and blessings to the newly wedded couple.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations Malala, wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision!"

“Congratulations and Mashallah,” tweeted Jemima Goldsmith. “Wonderful news, sending big congratulations,” writer Elif Shafak added on the micro-blogging site.

The Canadian Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together." Chelsea also wrote, "Congratulations Malala and Asser!," on the micro-blogging site.

Several other Pakistani showbiz stars including Shehzad Roy, Juggun Kazim, Meesha Shafi and Adnan Malik posted heartfelt wishes for the duo.

Pakistani political figures including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sherry Rehman also congratulated Malala on her special day.

In the wedding pictures, 24-year-old Malala could be seen donning a plain pink ensemble with minimal golden embellishments around the neckline and borders of her shirt and dupatta. While Asser looks dapper in a three-piece black pant suit with a plain white button-down and a pink tie, complimenting his bride’s outfit.

At the age of 15, Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban in the Swat valley, for campaigning for girl’s education in 2012. After receiving treatment at home and abroad, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist from India.

Malala graduated last year from the University of Oxford with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. Currently, she is advocating for girls' education with her non-profit Malala Fund having invested $2 million in Afghanistan.