Entertainment Zee5 announces new Pakistani series, ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 11, 2021

Popular Indian OTT platform, Zee5 is all set to launch another dark and gripping original web series, titled Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

After critically acclaimed series, Churails took the Internet by storm, the OTT channel has hinted on releasing another dark and mysterious series, featuring some of the bigwigs from the entertainment business.

Described by Deadline as a "desi noir anthology series", Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam stars Churails alums Sarwat Gilani and Mehar Bano as well as Eman Suleman, Sanam Saeed, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar and Samiya Mumtaz.

The streaming channel released a motion poster for the upcoming show on Wednesday, which featured each of the seven women.

Pakistan showbiz industry’s A-list actors including Osman Khalid Butt, Ahsan Khan, Sheheryar Munawar and Saleem Mairaj will also star in the series that revolves around the theme that calls out patriarchy and female empowerment.

Meenu Gaur is directing the series. She has also worked on the script of the show along with writer Farjad Nabi.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a compilation of six stories of seven women who wrestle back control and redefine the word ‘femme fatale.’

According to an article in Deadline, the series emphasizes “the theme of female empowerment, the show focuses on the fearlessness of women and their determination to avenge deceit, whilst being set in ‘Androon Sheher’ [downtown] – a mythical neighbourhood. Themes of love, ambition, revenge and revolution will also be explored.”