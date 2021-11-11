Entertainment Farhan Saeed not sure about existence of real love: Read More By Zainab Nasir | November 11, 2021

Farhan Saeed not sure about existence of real love: Read More

Farhan Saaed raised query regarding love which made fans concerned about his relationship status post split.



Farhan Saeed has been feeling down in the dumps since he reportedly parted ways with his wife Urwa Hocane.

Taking to social media the singer popped in a question regarding real love to fans, “IS IT POSSIBLE TO FIND LOVE, I MEAN REAL LOVE. SOMEONE WHO WOULD DO ANYTHING TO LIVE WITH YOU AND LOVE YOU THE WAY TRUE LOVE DOES OR IT IS AS FAKE AS WE ARE TO THIS WORLD...IS IT?”

In response to this, the public came up with different answers.

One wrote, “Love is fake.”

Another stated, “You will find a real one probably you will not recognize her, everyone wants a lover of their own choice.”

A third penned, “Just look at your parents’ life and you will get the answer about love’s existence.”