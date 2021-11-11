Entertainment Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri make fond memories vacationing in Dubai By Zainab Nasir | November 11, 2021

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri were spotted on a dinner date in Dubai and shared glimpses from their trip on social media.



The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad a few months back and since then have been providing rare insights into their bond.

Aima and Shahbaz are an example of one happy pair and were spending a jolly time together exploring around in Dubai.







Taking to Instagram, the Aya Lariye singer gave a sneak peek into her trip and captioned it, “ Date night with fiance.”

Aima flaunted her style as she posed in various outfits in front of stunning modern backdrops.