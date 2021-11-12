Entertainment Zunaira Inam opens up about life after marrying Usman Mukhtar By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 12, 2021

Research analyst Zunaira Inam Khan has now become the Internet’s favorite celebrity wife. Zunaira, who recently tied the knot with Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar, has opened up about how her life has changed after marriage.

The star wife recently hosted a Q & A session on Instagram, in which one of her followers asked her that how different is she finding her married life?

Answering to the question, she said, “It’s been great so far, Alhamdulillah! The only thing I’ve been struggling with is referring to my husband’s house as home.”

She also reflected on a serious note and added, “But on a deeper level, why should a woman have to chose? Why can’t both homes just be home? They should be.”

Zunaira and Mukhtar tied the knot earlier in March in an intimate nikkah ceremony that took place in Islamabad. Their remaining wedding events took place in October.

Previously, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actor shared series of photos from his wedding and penned down a heartfelt note for his wife. “I’m very lucky. Everything I’ve done in my life, everything I’ve been through. The good, the bad and even the worse, all of it. Every decision I took led me to you Zunaira and it’s all worth it. If I had to go through all the hardships again to end up with you, I’d do it over and over.”

He added, “If there are parallel universes, every me in every universe would choose you. Thank you for making me so lucky. Marrying you makes me feel like I’m complete. Your presence in my life has been grounding and you’ve been the hope in the darkest times and I can go through anything with you by my side. I love you and I am luckiest man in the world to be your husband.”