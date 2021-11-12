Entertainment Sajal Aly reveals her take on artists seeking validation cross-border By Zainab Nasir | November 12, 2021

Actress Sajal Aly expressed her opinions on how Pakistani actors should focus on improving the industry by working in their homeland rather than flying to India in search of fame.

Pakistani movies are being criticized for their melodramatic storyline.

In an interview with host Waseem Badami, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress said, “I don’t think it even matters whether movies should come and go from India or not. Actors should focus on their own Pakistani cinema, staying and working here to improve the situation."

The actress wants the Pakistani industry to grow in terms of the content being produced and welcoming new talent that could cater to its betterment.