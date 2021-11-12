Entertainment Shahid Afridi has a very ‘strict’ nature: Read More By Zainab Nasir | November 12, 2021

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi gave insights into his temperament as he sat down for an interview.



His fans were left in a state of utter disbelief after he revealed having a major anger problem.

In a throwback video, Shahid Afridi said, "I am very strict about my discipline at home and have a very strict nature regarding principles.”

He concluded, “I always tell my wife not to watch Indian dramas in front of daughters & my wife also takes good care of this, but one day when I suddenly reached home, my youngest daughter was watching an Indian drama in which the scenes of “Aarti” were being televised, she was also doing that.I was so angry after seeing that scene that he broke the LCD with his elbow and notified his wife that such dramas will not be seen in his house in future.”

Shahid’s strong moral principles makes him a successful individual.