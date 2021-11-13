Veteran actor Suhail Asghar passes away

Legendary Pakistani TV, film and theatre star Sohail Asghar passed away today after long-time illness.

According to the actor’s family, he had been ailing for more than 1.5 years and was hospitalized in the past week due to deteriorating condition.

His funeral prayers will be held tomorrow (November 14) in Bahria Town Karachi.

Born in Lahore, Asghar started his career from Radio Pakistan in 1978. A decade later, he started acting in theatre plays. He has acted in dramas like Khuda ki Basti, Chand Girhan and Kajal Ghar in his career.