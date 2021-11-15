In Pictures: Fawad Khan & Sadaf celebrate 16th wedding anniversary

Popular Pakistani actor and model Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in style.

The Humsafar star hosted a private party for his anniversary celebration, in which he invited his closest friends.

One of Fawad’s close friend and celebrity makeup artist Adnan Ansari took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the couple’s anniversary celebration.





Fawad and Sadaf celebrated the glorious 16-years of their marriage with simplicity on a rooftop, The minimal arrangement comprised a cake, candle and table.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 after reportedly dating each other for seven years. The two are proud parents of three kids.