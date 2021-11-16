Komal Aziz Khan weighs in on her future plans

Actress Komal Aziz Khan talked about her plans on marriage in the latest interaction.



Komal thinks that she is pretty much settled and now is the time for marriage.

In an appearance at the Mazedaar show, the Bisat-e-dil actress said, “My parents have told me to get married like everyone else’s parents tell them to get married and have kids. I will get married when I find a nice guy. I got convinced to get married this year because I have sort of achieved all my pre-decided goals that were to have my own business and do something better in acting”.

She signed off by saying “I will get married to someone out of this industry. I would prefer someone outside of Media because acting is the smallest side of my life. I am more into entrepreneurship that’s why I’ll prefer someone who matches this side of my life”.