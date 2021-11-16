Sania Mirza celebrates her 35th birthday with family and friends

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza turned a year older on Monday as she celebrated her 35th birthday on November 15. On the special occasion, her husband, all-rounder Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture from the celebrations to wish her wife.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib posted a beautiful picture with Sania. “Happy birthday Sanu,” he wrote in the caption.





In the shared photo, Shoaib can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble while Sania opted for a black and white printed top and black pants for the event. Both Sania and Shoaib were all smiles in the picture.

The tennis star also re-posted glimpses from the celebration on her Instagram stories. She invited her close friends including some famous personalities to her birthday bash.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot on April 12, 2008. The couple is parents to son Izhaan, who was born on October 3, 2018.