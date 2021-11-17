Humaima Malick calls out media agencies for immoral conduct

Actress Humaima Malick lashed out at social media users for sharing vulgarly edited images of her.



The Ishq Khuda star requested the users to take down her images and threatened legal action if they failed to comply.

Humaima took to her Instagram stories and penned a note stating, “Some of my pictures have been circulating around the internet badly (vulgarly) edited. It’s a shame how people can do this..”

She added, “I request those fan pages to take them down now before I take legal action.”

Humaima's announcement comes after the superstar suffered from a harrowing health scare during her Istanbul gateway and requested fans for prayers.