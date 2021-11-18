Hamza Ali Abbasi pays special birthday tribute to wife Naimal Khawar Khan

Star Hamza Ali Abbasi penned sweet and loving words for his wife Naimal Khawar Khan on her birthday.



The couple tied the knot in 2019 in an intimate ceremony and both share a son.

Hamza took to Instagram, shared a stunning picture with his wife and captioned it, “Thank you for loving me! Thank you for being the most loving, caring, and amazing wife and my best friend, and the best mama for Mustafa. I am so grateful to Allah for you. Happy Birthday, my Love, I LOVE YOU.”





Fans showered their post with love and praise and gushed over their epic chemistry.