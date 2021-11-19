Mathira reveals harsh truths about her past

Mathira opened up on details about her personal life as she sat down for an interaction.



The model got married at a very young age and this left fans in a state of disbelief.

For the unversed, she had been a victim of domestic abuse for years in her marriage.

In an interview with host Nauman Ijaz at the show G Sarkar, the Blind Love actress said, ‘ I had an early marriage and embraced motherhood at the age of 16.”

“ I have a son from my first marriage who is just 12 years old.”

For the unversed, Mathira got married for the 2nd time in 2012 to a rapper and singer Farran J Mirza and had a child named Aahil in 2014.

Mathira likes to keep her children away from the toxicity of the social media world in order to avoid public judgements.