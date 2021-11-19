Syra Yousuf drops glimpse of daughter Nooreh practicing her ballet lessons

Renowned Pakistani TV actress Syra Yousuf is an avid social media user. The model often shares glimpses from her personal and professional life activities with her fans on social networking portals.

Recently, the Chalay Thay Saath actress, who has been quiet busy with her upcoming work projects, took to her Instagram Stories and blessed fans’ timeline with her adorable clicks with daughter Nooreh.

Spending some quality time with her little munchkin, the Project Ghazi actress shared glimpse of Nooreh, 7, practicing with her ballet lessons. The mother-daughter duo shared some best ballet skills featuring Nooreh’s dolls.

With one ballet move to another, Syra and Nooreh seem to enjoy the skills practicing sessions.

On the work front, the Mera Naseeb famed actress is all set to mark her television comeback with upcoming drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan. The project cast also include actors such as Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan in key roles.