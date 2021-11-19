Mathira opens up about her failed and abusive marriage

Famed TV personality Mathira recently shared shocking details of her first marriage with former husband Farran J. Mirza.

Speaking to Fizaah Shoaib in a recent interview, the 29-year-old former VJ revealed that she was in a emotionally abusive marriage.

“Hoping for an abusive husband to improve his behaviour is like being a mental slave,” she said, adding to it, “he will never stop hitting once he raises his hands on his wife.”

The TV show also shared the kind of injustices that she witnessed while she was married to the singer. "When I got married, I was so bold that I decided that I will contribute to household chore ten times more than a normal house wife. I should not have done it because I was not a maid," she said in her statement.

The star later talked about 'mental slavery' touching upon how women stay in abusive relationships so many years, thinking that their husband will change someday. "It's a team effort," added Mathira.

Mathira married Punjabi singer in 2012. The couple welcomed son Ahil in 2014 before announcing their split in 2018.