Kinza Hashmi admires stunning beauty of Skardu: See pics

Actress Kinza Hashmi was spotted enjoying the natural beauty of Pakistan as she shared breathtaking pictures from her trip to Skardu on social media.



Kinza was amazed by the beauty that Pakistan holds.





The Ishq Tamasha actress took to IG and posted pictures and snippets from her vacay which had taken fans by surprise.

Kinza looked stunning as she sported different outfits each day and flaunted her glam look.

The fashion diva had taken out some time from her busy work schedule to explore around and reflect on her thoughts.







