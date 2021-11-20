Zee5 drops thrilling trailer of ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’

After the global success of web series; Churails, Ek Jhooti Love Story and Dhoopi Ki Deewar, the Indian OTT platform Zee5 is all set to bring another, star-studded series titled, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

Earlier this week, the streaming channel dropped the first-look teaser of the upcoming women-centric series, which had viewers excited for its thrilling visuals.

On Thursday (Nov. 18), the platform released the first official trailer of the series, giving glimpse into the gruesome plotlines and powerful performance by the actors.





Directed by renowned filmmaker Asim Abbasi, web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam features A-listers of the industry including Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Meher Bano, Faiza Gillani, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz and Beo Raana Zafar in key roles.

The trailer also show glimpses of male actors including Sheheryar Munawar, Ahsan Khan, Osman Mukhtar and Saleem Mairaj in the show.

The upcoming desi noir anthology series is penned by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, is set to be released on Dec. 10.