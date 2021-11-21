Minal Khan tears up in memory of her late father amid birthday celebrations

Minal Khan tears up in remembrance of her late father amid birthday celebrations

Actress Minal Khan remembered her late father on the occasion of her birthday and penned an emotional note.



Minal and Aiman, twin sisters, came home to surprise birthday celebrations last night hosted by close friends, family and dear husbands.

The duo were seen posing together with a bunch of bouquets and flowers.





The Jalan star took to her official IG handle and shared a throwback video clip with her late father and captioned it, “I miss you. I miss your voice. “Happy birthday moon”. Nothing is complete without you!.”

Minal’s birthday was incomplete without her father and missed him dearly throughout the party.



For the unversed, her father was suffering from major health issues that led to his sudden death.